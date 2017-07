Old foe Lynn shuts down Pirates for 6 1/3 in 4-0 shutout

As Lance Lynn was cruising through the early innings Saturday night, hitter after hitter brought disturbing intel back to the Pirates' dugout.

This, they said, was not the same Lynn the Pirates had seen in St. Louis on June 24 when they had pounded the Cardinals 30-year-old right-hander for seven runs in 5 2/3 innings. It was something much closer to what they had seen in April, when he shut them out for seven three-hit innings.

"He had some giddyup on his fastball," Jordy Mercer said. "More than usual, and I think it was getting on us. We were having some chatter in the dugout and the ball was just getting on us more than what it normally does."

In 6 1/3 innings, the Pirates never solved this version of Lynn, and they couldn't get to anyone in the Cardinals' bullpen either. After a walk-off win Friday night, they had to stomach a 4-0 loss Saturday in front of 35,658 at PNC Park — close to a season-high for attendance — who didn't have much reason to be animated.

Log in Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Lost your password?